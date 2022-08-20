UrduPoint.com

Minister LG Expresses Grief Over Tragic Incidents Of Landmines In Bajaur, Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Saturday expressed deep sense of grief over the tragic landmine explosion incidents in Dama Dola of Bajaur and the forest area of Gawaki, Central Kurram the other day.

The Minister has also taken serious notice of the public complaints that in the forests of Central and Upper Kurram, the incidents of landmine explosion occurred frequently, wherein there was fear of heavy loss of precious human lives and livestock, said a hand out issued here.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned divisional and district administrations to ensure a coordinated clean-up operation by forming joint teams of security forces comprising the Pakistan Army and the police in all these areas to avoid such tragic incidents.

He further asked the authorities concerned that there should be a permanent prevention of mine explosion incidents in these merged districts and especially the sense of insecurity among the local people there must be removed once for good.

The Minister also has strongly condemned the targeting of police security personnel by landmine explosion in the remote area of Dama Dola in Bajaur district and prayed for the elevation of the youthful souls of two police jawans who were martyred in this tragic incident of terrorism.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured in both the incidents of landmine explosion. He further expressed heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the affected families.

