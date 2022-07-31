UrduPoint.com

Minister LG Expresses Solidarity With Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Minister LG expresses solidarity with flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed deep concern and sorrow over the destructions caused by heavy monsoon rains and floods in various areas of the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that the Chief Minister KP and the entire provincial cabinet were aware and concerned about the flood situation and not only the relief operations within the province were being closely monitored, but the CM has taken a step forward and announced generous assistance to the flood victims of Balochistan as well.

He made it clear that in this natural calamity and difficult time, his KP government would not leave calamity-hit brothers and sisters alone and would stand by their side.

Faisal Amin Gandapur also assured the people that the provincial government would not leave them alone in the face of this sudden natural disaster and will continue to help them in every way.

He said that the joint teams of PDMA, Rescue-1122, Departments of local government, relief, revenue and health are busy round-the-clock in all the flood affected areas and apart from shifting people from the flooded areas to safe places, their food and shelter facilities are also arranged properly.

Similarly, relief agencies were working diligently for financial aid and prevention of epidemics among the people in the affected areas, he concluded.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Sunday All From Government Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

20 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.