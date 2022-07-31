Minister LG expresses solidarity with flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed deep concern and sorrow over the destructions caused by heavy monsoon rains and floods in various areas of the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that the Chief Minister KP and the entire provincial cabinet were aware and concerned about the flood situation and not only the relief operations within the province were being closely monitored, but the CM has taken a step forward and announced generous assistance to the flood victims of Balochistan as well.

He made it clear that in this natural calamity and difficult time, his KP government would not leave calamity-hit brothers and sisters alone and would stand by their side.

Faisal Amin Gandapur also assured the people that the provincial government would not leave them alone in the face of this sudden natural disaster and will continue to help them in every way.

He said that the joint teams of PDMA, Rescue-1122, Departments of local government, relief, revenue and health are busy round-the-clock in all the flood affected areas and apart from shifting people from the flooded areas to safe places, their food and shelter facilities are also arranged properly.

Similarly, relief agencies were working diligently for financial aid and prevention of epidemics among the people in the affected areas, he concluded.