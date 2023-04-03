UrduPoint.com

Minister LG For Achieving Set Targets In Minimum Time

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Sawal Nazir Advocate on Monday directed the special committee of the Local Council Board to take steps for achieving the set goals in the shortest possible time.

Presiding over the meeting of the Special Committee of the Local Council Board here, the minister said the government wanted to provide due rights to its people in a true sense. The Special Secretary Local Council Board and members of the committee were present on the occasion.

The board members apprised the minister about their performance and the challenges being faced by the committee.

The minister stressed the committee members take steps on a priority basis for resolving the issues of people from the Bannu district.

