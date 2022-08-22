(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has expressed immense sorrow and grief over the tragic accident that happened to a vehicle of the Pakistan Army at Shujaabad, Azad Kashmir, wherein nine Army Jawans embraced martyrdom and four others were injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has expressed immense sorrow and grief over the tragic accident that happened to a vehicle of the Pakistan Army at Shujaabad, Azad Kashmir, wherein nine Army Jawans embraced martyrdom and four others were injured.

In his condolence message on Monday here, the minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured Jawans. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the bereaved families.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur recalled that Pak Army has helped the nation in every difficult time. He said, "Our army ensure foolproof security of Pakistan's geographical borders and eradicated terrorism inside the country, as well as helped people in natural disasters including earthquakes and floods."Gandapur added that the nation was proud of its army and would never forget their matchless sacrifices for the cause of the motherland.