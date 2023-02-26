Minister LG visits Ladies Club at Peshawar University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate on Sunday visited Ladies Club at the University of Peshawar.

DG Metropolitan Arshad Zubair informed the minister about the work of decoration.

The minister directed DG to expedite the work on the restoration of gym in the Club and arrange an experienced instructor for the gym to train the members. He also directed the establishment of a cafeteria in the Ladies Club.

On this occasion, around one hundred people got registration in the Club.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling in the Club.