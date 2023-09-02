Open Menu

Minister Links Progress To Livestock, Agriculture Uplift

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad has said that revolutionary changes will be made in the Livestock and Dairy Department.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Veterinary Doctors Association Punjab which met him here on Saturday. The minister also took notice of pending cases of promotion of veterinary doctors.

He said, "It is necessary to ensure the provision of rights to people who work hard and perform their duties with commitment.

" He said that the Livestock Department would play its role in stabilizing the country's economy by using latest technology and implementing modern farming methods. "Initially our target is to lift the country's export from 5 million Dollars to 15 billion dollars," he added.

He said it was important to focus on�projects which could yield maximum results in a short period of time.

The country's economy is linked with livestock and agriculture sectors, he added.

