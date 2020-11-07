Minister listens to public grievances at open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at Circuit House, here on Saturday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued orders on-the-spot for their redress.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADC-G) Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present.

Most complaints were related to the Revenue, education, Municipal Committee, Police and other departments.

The minister said that effective and expeditious steps were being taken for solving problems.

He said that close liaison was being established with the people and no effort would be spared in resolving their legitimate issues.

He said that the process of holding open courts would continue on a regular basis and action would be taken against the officers found relaxed in resolving issues of people.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that solution to the public problems was a priority.

He directed the officers to provide relief to people by resolving their grievances expeditiously.