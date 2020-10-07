UrduPoint.com
Minister Livestock Inaugurates Drive Against Foot, Mouth Disease

Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Dareshak inaugurated the seventh phase of the drive to eradicate foot and mouth disease from Bahawalpur Division at Government Jageet Peer Livestock Farm here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Dareshak inaugurated the seventh phase of the drive to eradicate foot and mouth disease from Bahawalpur Division at Government Jageet Peer Livestock Farm here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab government was active against the disease and working for its complete extermination from the province.

He said that the disease is not fatal for livestock yet it hurts the livestock farmer financially. He said that cooperation from livestock farmers was pertinent in making the drive against foot and mouth disease successful. Minister was briefed that the drive will continue for 50 days and more than 4.

5 million animals will be injected with the preventive vaccine.

Director Livestock Bahawalpur Aamir Bukhari and Director Livestock Cholsitan Dr Ali Raza Abbasi will monitor the campaign.

The Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Sajjad Khan suggested establishing of research centre at the university for studies on the disease.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada, Director General Livestock Mansoor Ahmad Malik, MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and others were also present at the occasion.

