Minister Livestock inaugurates live stock stall at sakhi jam datar urs

Sindh Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi has said that in order to bring improvement in livestock sector, provincial government have planned for preparation and vaccination of animals along with registration and training of high breed breeders

The Minister expressed his views at the inauguration of livestock stall set up by Livestock Department at the Urs Jam Dattar, on Monday.

He said the government was striving for the registration of high breeds animal breeders for their introduction at national and international level.

He said the government would encourage animal breeding and procuring their seeds, adding that the department is protecting livestock from diseases and giving Special attention on vaccination for protecting livelihoods of poor people by preventing livestock from diseases.

He said that in agriculture and rural livelihoods of Sindh, livestock rearing was 60 percent while agricultural crops are 40 percent and for that reason the livestock sector needs special attention to eradicate poverty from the country.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the trend of cattle breeding in Sindh was thousands of years old adding that the mussels from Moen Jo Daro pointed out toward this effect.

He said Sindh's local pets are superior to buffaloes, cows and goats and government, breeders and livestock owners should also pay special attention to their breeding.

The Minister said that cross-breeding should also get focus on improving in the wake of economic context of these animals.

Former provincial law minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that Livestock show organized by Livestock Department on behalf of people associated with rural life on the occasion of such festivals is a good step to inform the livestock breeders about the high breed animals.

On this occasion, Director Animal Husbandry Rana Ehtesham said that in addition to the Urs, such exhibitions were also organized to enhance the actual breeding of pets and foster livestock breeding in Sindh.

Former MPAs Saleem Raza Jalbani, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Sajjada Nasheen Faqir Naveed Hussain Vistro, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali besides cattle owners and officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Abdul Bari Patafi and others inspected high-ranking Kamori, Pink and other varieties of goats and animals and appreciated the efforts of cattle owners.