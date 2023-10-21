Open Menu

Minister Madad Ali Sindhi Pushes For Technical Education In Quetta Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, has instructed the authorities of Allama Iqbal Open University and Nutech to provide technical education to the inmates of District Jail Quetta on an emergency basis.

He has also ordered the preparation of a comprehensive plan for imparting education and technical training, including technical skills, to be sent to him in order to equip prisoners with technical education.

He expressed these views during his visit to District Jail Quetta on Saturday. Deputy Inspector General Jails Balochistan, Ziaullah Tareen, Jail Superintendent Muhammad Ishaq Zehri, Allama Iqbal Open University Quetta In-charge Majid Hussain, National Book Foundation Regional Director Raheel Ahmed Bugti, and other officers were present on this occasion.

Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi announced the donation of 2000 books for the library of District Jail Quetta. He emphasized that prisoners should receive technical training in addition to reading books so that they can become the breadwinners of their families upon release. Nutech and other organizations have pledged their full support to the prison authorities in this regard.

Madad Ali Sindhi inspected various wards, the library, tailoring shop, and computer center at District Jail Quetta. He also distributed books and gifts to the young children in prison. He directed the in-charge of Allama Iqbal Open University, Quetta, to collect data on prisoners in different jails in Balochistan and provide them with books and other materials for distance education.

During this visit, Superintendent of District Jail Quetta, Muhammad Ishaq Zehri, provided a briefing to Federal Minister Ali Sindhi. He mentioned that the prison has the capacity to house 1065 prisoners. The provincial government is recruiting for vacant positions for doctors and teachers in prisons. They are also conducting fine arts classes, tailoring, and beautification courses for women prisoners in District Jail Quetta.

While appreciating the paintings, the Federal Minister expressed his intention to direct experts from the National Arts College in Lahore to provide further guidance and practical support in this regard. This would encourage prisoners to innovate more in their painting work within the prison.

