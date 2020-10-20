UrduPoint.com
Minister Meets Chairman Baitul Maal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government believed in service of humanity without any political interest and various initiatives were being taken to protect people from coronavirus.

He expressed these views during in a meeting with Punjab Chairman Baitul Maal Malik Azam here on Tuesday.

The minister said the Punjab government was striving hard to solve all issues of the masses while steps taken by Biat-ul-Maal for COVID-19 were applaudable.

He added in this hour of difficulty the Punjab government distributed rations and financial aid to deserving people without any discrimination.

Malik Azam told the minister that Biatul Maal was going to initiate collective marriages programme with its own resources. He said that Punab Baitul Maal also distributed ration and chequesamong deserving families of minorities in Bhawalpur with collaboration of theHR&MA department.

