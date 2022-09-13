Minister meets chairman Private Schools Association, PBSA chief commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting with Chairman of Pakistan Alliance of Private Schools Associations Dr Afzal Babar and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association.

They discussed the role of Scouts in the relief work in the flood-effected areas, a press release said.

The coordination with international relief organization for flood-affected people in Pakistan was also came under discussion.