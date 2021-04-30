Minister meets Chairman RWMC

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy, Non-Formal and Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Friday said that the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was the only solution of the country's environmental issues and all resources would be utilized to more improve the cleanliness situation in Rawalpindi city.

The Minister said this while talking to the Chairman RWMC Col ( R ) Jameel Sabir Raja in a meeting at RWMC's office here.

Paying tributes to the sanitary workers of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), he said that they were playing the role of frontline soldiers during the Covid pandemic situation in the country. He asked the citizens to to realize their responsibilities and extend their cooperation with the Company.

The provincial minister also congratulated the Chairman RWMC on assuming his office.

Extending his government's full cooperation in keeping the city neat and clean, the minister asked the Chairman RWMC to utilized his best level resources upto the satisfaction of the citizens and there should be no compromise on quality of services.

On this occasion, the Chairman RWMC thanked the minister on visiting the Company's office and told the Company was following open up policy based on provision of quality services with the people's participation as major stakeholders. He also discussed various professional matters of the Company with the minister. The provincial minister assured him of early resolving the issues.

