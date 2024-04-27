Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese security

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday called on Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday called on Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren.

Chinese nationals' safety is our core responsibility, instructions have been issued to the concerned agencies to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, said the minister.

On his arrival at the Chinese Consulate, the Chinese Consul General welcomed Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and security of Chinese citizens were discussed in the meeting.

The minister informed about the measures taken about the security of Chinese citizens, adding that it is our national responsibility.

Mohsin Naqvi said that instructions have been issued to all relevant institutions to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens as per SOPs.

We'll not allow any conspiracy to harm Pak-China friendship. No effort will be spared to ensure the security of the Chinese brothers. Zhao Shiren said that China and Pakistan are all-weather friends.

