UrduPoint.com

Minister Meets CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Minister meets CM Buzdar

Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Member National Assembly Muhammad Asim Nazir and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir were also present.

The chief minister said that a big development package had been chalked out along with the issuance of new Pakistan National Health Cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family. The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added.

Meanwhile, no confidence snare had been created to avoid a long march as there was no genuineness in this claim, he said. The whole nation knew that the opposition had tried to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years, he said and added that every undemocratic tactic of the opposition would be fully countered.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Long March March Family From Million Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Buppi briefs authorities about issues of IT sector ..

Buppi briefs authorities about issues of IT sector

1 minute ago
 Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

1 minute ago
 US Needs Appearance War Imminent to Justify Its Mi ..

US Needs Appearance War Imminent to Justify Its Military Budget - Russian Securi ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Military Drills Snowsto ..

Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Military Drills Snowstorm-2022

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1013 othe ..

COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1013 others

2 minutes ago
 Eight truckloads of edible dispatched to Afghanist ..

Eight truckloads of edible dispatched to Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>