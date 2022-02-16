Minister meets CM Buzdar

Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

Member National Assembly Muhammad Asim Nazir and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir were also present.

The chief minister said that a big development package had been chalked out along with the issuance of new Pakistan National Health Cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family. The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added.

Meanwhile, no confidence snare had been created to avoid a long march as there was no genuineness in this claim, he said. The whole nation knew that the opposition had tried to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years, he said and added that every undemocratic tactic of the opposition would be fully countered.