Minister Meets Delegations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Chairman All Pakistan car Dealers & Importers Association Mian Shoaib met with Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanvir at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation here on Thursday.

Excise & Taxation Minister Bilal Afzal was also present.

The delegation informed about the issues of showrooms closure due to the biometric system and requested that the biometric model of Islamabad be replicated in Punjab. They pointed out that the biometric system was negatively impacting businesses, and affecting government revenue.

Minister SM Tanvir assured the delegation of resolving their legitimate issues and stated that the caretaker government was providing all possible facilities to businessmen.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting commercial and economic activities, adding that traders' problems were being addressed on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, in another meeting at the office of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation, a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza Ahmad discussed availability of flour in markets, delivery of wheat to flour mills, and the issuance of permits for the import of wheat to the private sector.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir called a meeting to address the concerns of flour mills.

The delegation included Iftikhar Mattoo, Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab Rauf Mukhtar,former chairman Hafiz Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab and others.

