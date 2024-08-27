Open Menu

Minister Meets Families Of Hindu Community To Offer Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday visited the families of three Hindu community members - Raja Kanwal, Ajay Ram and Bairam Ram - who were killed in the Kacha area to offer his condolences.

During his visit, the minister paid tribute to the all brave policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation, and their sacrifice would always be remembered.

He expressed deep sympathy with the grieving families and assured them that the government stands with them during the difficult time. He further said that minorities are working hand in hand with Muslims for the defence and peace of the country, and these sacrifices demonstrate the unity among all citizens of Pakistan.

