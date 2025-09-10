Minister meets FCDO to discuss bilateral cooperation in the education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at her office in Islamabad.

The delegation comprised Mr. Salim Salamah, Education Policy Adviser (FCDO), Mr. Simon Blower, Education Policy Lead, What Works Hub for Global Education (WWHGE), and Ms. Katie Mullen from the Education Policy and Partnerships Team, Girls’ Education Department, FCDO, Said a press release on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the education sector, particularly in the areas of girls’ education, teacher training, non-formal education, and the use of data and evidence to drive reforms.

The delegation also briefed the Minister on FCDO’s global initiatives under the What Works Hub for Global Education, aimed at generating and applying research to improve learning outcomes in developing countries.

Wajiha Qamar highlighted Pakistan’s priorities under the education reform agenda, including expanding access to quality education, reducing the gender gap, modernizing curricula, and integrating climate change and sustainability into the learning process.

She stressed that education is central to Pakistan’s long-term development and underlined the government’s commitment, under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to ensure inclusive and equitable learning opportunities for all children.

The Minister of State appreciated FCDO’s continued partnership in supporting Pakistan’s education system through both technical expertise and programmatic support. She noted that evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving sustainable improvements, and welcomed closer collaboration with WWHGE in this regard.

The visiting officials commended Pakistan’s efforts to prioritize education in policy planning and expressed readiness to work closely with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote innovative, cost-effective, and scalable interventions, with a strong focus on empowering girls and marginalized communities.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-UK cooperation in education, with follow-up engagements planned to translate discussions into practical programs and initiatives.