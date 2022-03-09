UrduPoint.com

Minister Meets IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Minister meets IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that living nations not only always keep their culture alive but also give special importance to the propagation of their traditions, civilization and culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that living nations not only always keep their culture alive but also give special importance to the propagation of their traditions, civilization and culture.

IG Punjab said that Punjab police would celebrate Punjabi Culture Day on March 14 with cultural fervor as per the directions of Punjab government.

Supervisory officers of Punjab police would carry out official duties on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day wearing regional attire and turban, he added.

Rao Sardar said that Punjabi culture was the identity of Punjabis, so Punjab police would participate in this noble initiative with full vigor and full security would also be provided to cultural programmes on Punjabi Culture Day across the province, he asserted.

IG Punjab expressed these views while meeting Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro at Central Police Office.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Punjabi Culture Day would be celebrated across the province on March 14 to highlight the beautiful culture of Punjab.

He said that the motive of marking this day was highlight enchanting culture and traditions of soil of Punjab.

IG Punjab said that instructions were being issued to all the districts in this regard and on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day on March 14, Punjab police like other government departments would also participate in the promotion of Punjabi culture and traditions, he maintained.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab March All Government

Recent Stories

ACE arrests two govt employees, PO

ACE arrests two govt employees, PO

1 minute ago
 PML-Q extends full support to PTI govt : Faisal Ja ..

PML-Q extends full support to PTI govt : Faisal Javed Khan

1 minute ago
 Lahore needs to boost anti dengue activities: Dr Y ..

Lahore needs to boost anti dengue activities: Dr Yasmin

1 minute ago
 Govt fully confident to defeat opposition's no-tru ..

Govt fully confident to defeat opposition's no-trust move: Shafqat Mehmood

3 minutes ago
 Country faces uncertainty due to opposition: Shibl ..

Country faces uncertainty due to opposition: Shibli Faraz

3 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy thanks COAS for safe, secure environ ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for safe, secure environment to CPEC projects

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>