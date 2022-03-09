Minister meets IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that living nations not only always keep their culture alive but also give special importance to the propagation of their traditions, civilization and culture.

IG Punjab said that Punjab police would celebrate Punjabi Culture Day on March 14 with cultural fervor as per the directions of Punjab government.

Supervisory officers of Punjab police would carry out official duties on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day wearing regional attire and turban, he added.

Rao Sardar said that Punjabi culture was the identity of Punjabis, so Punjab police would participate in this noble initiative with full vigor and full security would also be provided to cultural programmes on Punjabi Culture Day across the province, he asserted.

IG Punjab expressed these views while meeting Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro at Central Police Office.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Punjabi Culture Day would be celebrated across the province on March 14 to highlight the beautiful culture of Punjab.

He said that the motive of marking this day was highlight enchanting culture and traditions of soil of Punjab.

IG Punjab said that instructions were being issued to all the districts in this regard and on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day on March 14, Punjab police like other government departments would also participate in the promotion of Punjabi culture and traditions, he maintained.