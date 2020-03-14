UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Meets Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:09 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat called on Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh in his office on Saturday

The Law Minister apprised the Chief Justice about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to protect the people from coronavirus.

He also apprised the Chief Justice about the government's decision for imposing ban on prisoners to appear in courts and for banning public and family meetings with the prisoners.

Raja Basharat said the provincial government was taking effective steps to prevent thevirus spread in the province. It was the responsibility of the government to protect the livesand property of the people that would be ensured in all circumstances, he added.

