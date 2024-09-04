Open Menu

Minister Meets New Ameen Bait-ul-Mal, Discusses Social Welfare Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt held a meeting with the newly-appointed Ameen Bait-ul-Mal MPA Khawaja Muhammad Waseem Butt here on Wednesday.

This was Khawaja Waseem Butt’s first visit to the Social Welfare office after assuming his new role. Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich also accompanied him during this visit.

During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion took place regarding departmental affairs and performance. Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt congratulated Ameen Bait-ul-Mal Punjab on his new appointment and reiterated his commitment to work together for public service.

Khawaja Muhammad Waseem Butt expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and affirmed his strong resolve to serve the public through his new role.

On this occasion, Sohail Shaukat Butt also discussed the "Himmat Card" initiative, emphasizing the importance of ensuring its effective implementation. He stated that the Himmat card would provide maximum benefits to deserving individuals and would soon be in the hands of the beneficiaries. He further added that this card is a remarkable gift from Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the most deserving segments of society.

Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted that, in collaboration with Bait-ul-Mal, the distribution of this card to people with disabilities would be carried out with complete transparency. He noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and impoverished communities in Punjab, and that under her leadership, the Himmat Card initiative will serve as a milestone in the fight against poverty.

