Minister Meets Pakistan Minorities Rights Commission Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine met a delegation of Pakistan Minorities Rights Commission at New Minister's Block on Tuesday

The delegation congratulated the minister on his birthday and also cut a cake with him. The 12-member delegation discussed different issues of religious minorities and appealed to the minister to hold open courts to resolve issues of the minorities.

They also thanked the minister for extending the date of scholarships for minority students and lauded the action taken by the Punjab government for all religious minorities across the province.

The minister thanked the delegation over their best wishes and assured them of full cooperation to provide them all facilities and justice. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was providing all basic facilities to all religious minorities to end a sense of deprivation among them.

