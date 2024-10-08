Open Menu

Minister Meets Pastor Ed, Promotes Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Minister meets Pastor Ed, promotes harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Minister for Minorities Affairs Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with

Pastor Ed and Sunny Gill from the United States here on Tuesday.

Wishal Gill, Anil Sahotra and Daud Sharif Sahotra were also present.

Minister Arora emphasised the importance of inter-faith dialogue and cooperation, highlighting

the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring the rights and welfare of minority communities

in the region.

He said the visit of Pastor Ed aimed at strengthening ties and collaboration between

communities in the United States and Pakistan.

The minister expressed appreciation for Pastor Ed's efforts to engage with local communities and promote understanding and harmony.

The discussions also centred on opportunities for collaboration in community development and support

for minority groups with both parties expressing a desire to work together for betterment of the

society.

Ramesh Arora hoped that meeting would be a positive step towards enhancing relationships between

religious leaders and the Punjab government, fostering an environment of mutual respect and cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Visit United States From

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

32 minutes ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

32 minutes ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

1 hour ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

3 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

16 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

16 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

16 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan