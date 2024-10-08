Minister Meets Pastor Ed, Promotes Harmony
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Minister for Minorities Affairs Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with
Pastor Ed and Sunny Gill from the United States here on Tuesday.
Wishal Gill, Anil Sahotra and Daud Sharif Sahotra were also present.
Minister Arora emphasised the importance of inter-faith dialogue and cooperation, highlighting
the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring the rights and welfare of minority communities
in the region.
He said the visit of Pastor Ed aimed at strengthening ties and collaboration between
communities in the United States and Pakistan.
The minister expressed appreciation for Pastor Ed's efforts to engage with local communities and promote understanding and harmony.
The discussions also centred on opportunities for collaboration in community development and support
for minority groups with both parties expressing a desire to work together for betterment of the
society.
Ramesh Arora hoped that meeting would be a positive step towards enhancing relationships between
religious leaders and the Punjab government, fostering an environment of mutual respect and cooperation.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration discusses measures to control dengue virus2 minutes ago
-
Sadia Iqbal first Pakistani headlines ICC Women’s T20 player rankings2 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar chairs meeting on polio eradication campaign, urges full compliance with micro plan2 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest four thieves, recover Rs 1 m cash12 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers asked to avoid overcharging32 minutes ago
-
DC urges for readiness to handle natural calamities any time32 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali42 minutes ago
-
KP Text Board warns free delivery of books to be affected next year42 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment interlinks with access to sanitation, hygiene facilities: Romin ..42 minutes ago
-
PEDO seeks power supply licence for 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant42 minutes ago
-
CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day42 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish52 minutes ago