Minister meets Pastor Ed, promotes harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Minister for Minorities Affairs Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with

Pastor Ed and Sunny Gill from the United States here on Tuesday.

Wishal Gill, Anil Sahotra and Daud Sharif Sahotra were also present.

Minister Arora emphasised the importance of inter-faith dialogue and cooperation, highlighting

the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring the rights and welfare of minority communities

in the region.

He said the visit of Pastor Ed aimed at strengthening ties and collaboration between

communities in the United States and Pakistan.

The minister expressed appreciation for Pastor Ed's efforts to engage with local communities and promote understanding and harmony.

The discussions also centred on opportunities for collaboration in community development and support

for minority groups with both parties expressing a desire to work together for betterment of the

society.

Ramesh Arora hoped that meeting would be a positive step towards enhancing relationships between

religious leaders and the Punjab government, fostering an environment of mutual respect and cooperation.