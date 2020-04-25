UrduPoint.com
Minister Meets President, Apprises Him Of COVID-19 Situation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Saturday and apprised him about the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Saturday and apprised him about the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, the minister told the president that a comprehensive policy had been devised to control the spread of coronavirus and treatment of patients.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed praised the efforts of the president to secure cooperation of ulema and religious leaders to control the spread of coronavirus.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran khan's decision to open the construction industry and said that it would help revive the economic activities even during the lockdown.

The minister said Punjab chief minister was personally supervising the whole process of combating the disease and the government machinery was all-out to control its spread.

President Arif Alvi lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government to deal with the pandemic.

