Minister Meets PTI Punjab President

Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Minister meets PTI Punjab President

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine along with party workers from Okara met Pakistan Tehreek- e - Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Ch at his residence on Wednesday and congratulated him on becoming the provincial party head

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine along with party workers from Okara met Pakistan Tehreek- e - Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Ch at his residence on Wednesday and congratulated him on becoming the provincial party head.

The minister and party workers vowed to perform their role in the progress of the country. Alam said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader who would bring Pakistan out of darkness and crises.

Ejaz Ch also praised and acknowledged the efforts of the PM Imran Khan to promote peace and harmony in the country.

