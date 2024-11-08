Open Menu

Minister Meets Thalassemia Patients, Reviews Facilities At Sundas Foundation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Friday visited Sundus Foundation where he met with patients under treatment and distributed gifts among them.

The minister also reviewed the facilities being provided for patients in various departments.

Speaking to the media, the provincial minister appreciated the efforts made by Sundus Foundation to serve humanity and said that Sundus Foundation's work for the society was unparalleled which was a ray of hope for deserving and poor patients.

He assured that he would provide all possible support to further the work of Sundus Foundation so that a centre could be established in every district and health facilities could be provided to thalassemia and haemophilia patients near them.

The minister paid tribute to the hard work and passion of the staff and said that the institution was an excellent example of service to humanity.

Shafay said regarding the smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore, every citizen had to play his role to eliminate smog and it had become necessary to get rid of it.

During the visit to Sundus Foundation, Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani briefed the provincial minister about the facilities provided by Sundus Foundation and told that at present more than 7000 patients suffering from thalassemia and other blood diseases were being treated free of cost.

At the end of visit, President Sundus Foundation Yasin Khan presented a commemorative shield to the provincial minister, thanked him for his visit and said that the family of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi had always taken steps for the betterment of the society.

COO Sundus Foundation Abdul Sattar, Director Finance Ali Rauf, Manager Marketing Communication, PR & Media Imran Mehr were also present.

