Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed sends 5 truckloads of relief for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed dispatched five truckloads of relief goods from Township on Tuesday for the flood victims of south Punjab, which were donated by Anjuman-e-Arayan Pakistan.

The minister told the media that he was doing everything possible to help the flood victims on the call of his leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI chief collected billions of rupees for the flood victims and he himself went to them to share their grief.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed suggested that only an immediate and transparent election could save the country from further crises.