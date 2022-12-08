UrduPoint.com

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed Pays Tribute To Rescue Volunteers

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed congratulated the winning teams of 6th CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams) Challenge, and appreciated all volunteers over their vibrant role, enthusiastic response and responsive participation in the challenge.

He said this while presiding over the prize-distribution ceremony of the 6th International Volunteers Day CERTs Challenge 2022, held at Emergency Services academy on Thursday. The minister felt pleasure in the presence of all 59 CERTs teams from all over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He expressed his gratitude for the capacious volume of volunteers trained by Rescue 1122 in all UCs of Punjab. Rasheed esteemed that the volunteers are a precious asset and devotees of any country who sacrifice their monetary values, especially for the well-being of their society. " I salute your courage and pay rich tribute to those volunteers who are associated with Rescue 1122.

It is a distinction and great initiative of Rescue 1122 for providing a platform to volunteer and reform them, obligatory citizens."Minister appreciated the Rescue Service and its team for the establishment of over 5000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab for saving lives and promoting safety. He made announcement for provision of a office for volunteer across Punjab at each UC level. He also appraised the role of voluntary services of Rescue volunteers for the distribution of food bags among deserving families during COVID-19. He eulogized the Secretary of Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer for their meritorious services for Rescue 1122 to make it the best institution in the country.

Head of operation UN-OCHA Martin Thomas shared his greetings with volunteer teams and appreciated Rescue 1122 for organising the event. He asserted that volunteers are an asset to the community.

