UrduPoint.com

Minister Mian Aslam Attends Wasa-organised Milad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Minister Mian Aslam attends Wasa-organised Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal attended a Mehfil-e-Miladun Nabi, organised by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said, "We will have to follow the golden teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a real sense if we want success in life." He said there was need to develop strong connection between religious and worldly education.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that Muslims love their beloved Prophet PBUH more than their lives, adding that the last Prophet (PBUH) had taught his followers tolerance, love, forgiveness and unity.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that each and every aspect of the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBHH) provided guidance to the mankind.

Data Darbar Masjid Khateeb Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said that following Seerat-un-Nabi was the only way to overcome challenges and be successful in this world and hereafter.

During the ceremony, the Khateeb of Data Darbar also shed light on 'Shan-e-Mustafa'. Special dua was also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Water Progress Gold Mosque Muslim Mufti Unity Foods Limited Housing Love Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

52 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.