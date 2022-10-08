Minister Mian Aslam attends Wasa-organised Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal attended a Mehfil-e-Miladun Nabi, organised by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said, "We will have to follow the golden teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a real sense if we want success in life." He said there was need to develop strong connection between religious and worldly education.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that Muslims love their beloved Prophet PBUH more than their lives, adding that the last Prophet (PBUH) had taught his followers tolerance, love, forgiveness and unity.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that each and every aspect of the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBHH) provided guidance to the mankind.

Data Darbar Masjid Khateeb Mufti Ramzan Sialvi said that following Seerat-un-Nabi was the only way to overcome challenges and be successful in this world and hereafter.

During the ceremony, the Khateeb of Data Darbar also shed light on 'Shan-e-Mustafa'. Special dua was also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.