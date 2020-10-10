UrduPoint.com
Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Visits Samanabad Area, Orders Developing Ground Into Family Park

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:47 PM

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Samanabad area, orders developing ground into family park

Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said that provision of healthy environment and better recreational facilities was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said that provision of healthy environment and better recreational facilities was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During his visit to Butt ground in Samanabad area, along with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmed, he said that the PHA was striving to make the city clean and green.

The minister directed the PHA DG to develop the ground into a family park. He also ordered for planting more saplings and trees in the family park. He lauded the PHA work and said that all available resources would be utilised to make the city more attractive and green.

He discussed various matters pertaining to the other public parks of the city with the PHA DG and gave him necessary directions for betterment of the parks.

More Stories From Pakistan

