Minister Mohibullah Khan apprises tribesmen about development schemes for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday visited Mohmand district as part of public outreach drive to inform the tribesmen about ongoing and upcoming development initiatives in different sectors.

Addressing elders at Tehsil Yaka Ghunda, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister took keen interest in uplift of the merged districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several development-oriented initiatives were afoot to remove sense of deprivation among its inhabitants.

As part of such efforts, the public outreach campaign had been launched for the merged districts so that development schemes could be completed as per wishes and expectations of people of those areas.

He said that government was cognizant to the problems and needs of the merged districts and suggestions of elders and public representatives during the drive would help addresses these issues at earliest.

He said that the credit goes to the PTI government for successful implementation of the merger plan saying it would help bring the region into mainstream of development. He said that move paved way for the tribal people to get have representation in the assembly.

He said that tribesmen were patriotic Pakistanis and have rendered supreme sacrifices for the country and the government would take concrete measures for socio-economic development of merged districts to bring them on a par with other developed districts of the province.

He said that the provincial government in collaboration with Federal government had chalked out 10-year development plan for the merged districts and Mohmand district had due share in it. He informed that under the Prime Ministers' five-year Agriculture Emergency Programme, several schemes worth Rs 44 billion would be completed in the merged districts.

He said that funds had been released for several development projects and work on seven schemes were continuing under Annual Development Programm(ADP). He said these projects featured free provision of goats and sheep, land leveling and solarisation of tube wells etc.

He directed the officials concerned to fulfill the demand of local population on priority basis and provide opportunities to locals in jobs.

The meeting deliberated on introduction of modern agricultural techniques in Mohmand district, free provision of sheep and goats among deserving families, cheap provision of seeds of different vegetables, fish farming, setting up of veterinary dispensary, upgradation of mobile veterinary clinics and other measures.

The local elders informed the minister about their problems and the minister issues on spot directives for their resolution.