- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends Law enforcement agencies as Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Pe ..
Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Law Enforcement Agencies As Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Peacefully
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has commended the tireless efforts of police, administration, and law enforcement agencies in all provinces as Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions concluded peacefully across Pakistan.
He said that all these efforts enabled the people to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.
He congratulated the Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police, and heads of law enforcement agencies in all provinces.
The Minister lauded the role of religious scholars in promoting peace, unity, and harmony on this blessed day.
He expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the collective success of the entire team.
He appreciated the excellent arrangements made by police, administration, and law enforcement agencies for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.
He emphasized the need to perform the duties with same zeal and spirit in order to make the beloved homeland a cradle of peace and brotherhood.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour12 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms not person-specific: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour2 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated2 hours ago
-
Girl rape: accused arrested on CPO orders2 hours ago
-
DC directs officers to fulfill their responsibilities in Musakhel2 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in R Y Khan with grand processions2 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Nawab Shah2 hours ago
-
Open court held in R Y Khan2 hours ago
-
Kasur celebrates Eid Milad-ul-Nabi with heartwarming tribute to special persons2 hours ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes stringent measures of security during inspection of Chinese Projects in Manseh ..2 hours ago
-
Govt. confident on constitutional amendments despite temporary delay, Says Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago