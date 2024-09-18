Open Menu

Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Law Enforcement Agencies As Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends Law enforcement agencies as Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Peacefully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has commended the tireless efforts of police, administration, and law enforcement agencies in all provinces as Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions concluded peacefully across Pakistan.

He said that all these efforts enabled the people to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.

He congratulated the Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police, and heads of law enforcement agencies in all provinces.

The Minister lauded the role of religious scholars in promoting peace, unity, and harmony on this blessed day.

He expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the collective success of the entire team.

He appreciated the excellent arrangements made by police, administration, and law enforcement agencies for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

He emphasized the need to perform the duties with same zeal and spirit in order to make the beloved homeland a cradle of peace and brotherhood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Same All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

9 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

9 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

9 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

16 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

1 day ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 days ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan