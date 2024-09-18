Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends Law enforcement agencies as Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has commended the tireless efforts of police, administration, and law enforcement agencies in all provinces as Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions concluded peacefully across Pakistan.

He said that all these efforts enabled the people to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.

He congratulated the Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police, and heads of law enforcement agencies in all provinces.

The Minister lauded the role of religious scholars in promoting peace, unity, and harmony on this blessed day.

He expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the collective success of the entire team.

He appreciated the excellent arrangements made by police, administration, and law enforcement agencies for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

He emphasized the need to perform the duties with same zeal and spirit in order to make the beloved homeland a cradle of peace and brotherhood.