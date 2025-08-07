Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the improvised explosive device (IED) attack that targeted a security forces’ vehicle in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

The deadly blast, which occurred during a routine patrol, claimed the lives of three valiant soldiers: Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younis.

In a statement issued following the incident, Minister Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred personnel. “The sacrifices of Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younis will always be remembered with respect and gratitude. They embraced martyrdom while fulfilling their sacred duty, setting a high standard of courage and dedication,” he said.

Calling the fallen soldiers "brave sons of the soil," the Interior Minister lauded their unwavering commitment to the nation. “By laying down their lives, these heroes have set an exemplary standard of duty and patriotism. Their great sacrifice will be etched in our national memory forever,” he added.

Minister Naqvi also praised the swift and effective response of the security forces in the aftermath of the attack.

According to official reports, a prompt operation was launched, during which four terrorists — allegedly supported by Indian agencies — were neutralized.

“Our forces demonstrated exceptional bravery by confronting and eliminating the terrorists behind this cowardly act,” he stated. “The timely action prevented further loss of life and sent a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan.”

Naqvi described the attack as part of a “heinous conspiracy” aimed at destabilizing peace efforts in Balochistan. “The cowardly attack by Indian-backed terrorists is a desperate attempt to sabotage the hard-earned peace in the region. But such actions will not deter our resolve.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, the Interior Minister said, “With the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation, we will eliminate every trace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from our soil. Insha’Allah, we will not rest until peace is permanently restored in every corner of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Security has since been heightened in the region, and investigations are underway to identify and dismantle any remaining terrorist networks operating in the area.