Minister Monitors Canal Cleaning Campaign In Swabi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqib Ullah Khan has stated that the ongoing canal cleaning campaign in the province is being closely monitored to ensure its success.
During his visit to Swabi district on Friday, the minister inspected the cleaning work and emphasized that funds allocated for the campaign will be used strictly for this purpose, with no tolerance for negligence.
Speaking to the media, Minister Aqib Ullah Khan said that monitoring teams have been formed to oversee the campaign and ensure its timely completion.
He also urged public representatives to actively participate in monitoring the campaign to guarantee quality work.
The minister stressed the importance of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the cleaning process.
He instructed officials to ensure that the sludge removed from the canals is disposed of properly and that roads and surrounding areas are not damaged during the campaign.
"There will be no leniency for those who are negligent in their duties. The campaign must be completed efficiently and transparently," he said.
Minister Aqib Ullah Khan also appealed to the public to avoid throwing garbage into the canals, as it hampers the cleaning process and affects water flow.
He highlighted that a successful cleaning campaign will make it easier for farmers to access water for irrigation.
