Open Menu

Minister Monitors Canal Cleaning Campaign In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Minister monitors canal cleaning campaign in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqib Ullah Khan has stated that the ongoing canal cleaning campaign in the province is being closely monitored to ensure its success.

During his visit to Swabi district on Friday, the minister inspected the cleaning work and emphasized that funds allocated for the campaign will be used strictly for this purpose, with no tolerance for negligence.

Speaking to the media, Minister Aqib Ullah Khan said that monitoring teams have been formed to oversee the campaign and ensure its timely completion.

He also urged public representatives to actively participate in monitoring the campaign to guarantee quality work.

The minister stressed the importance of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the cleaning process.

He instructed officials to ensure that the sludge removed from the canals is disposed of properly and that roads and surrounding areas are not damaged during the campaign.

"There will be no leniency for those who are negligent in their duties. The campaign must be completed efficiently and transparently," he said.

Minister Aqib Ullah Khan also appealed to the public to avoid throwing garbage into the canals, as it hampers the cleaning process and affects water flow.

He highlighted that a successful cleaning campaign will make it easier for farmers to access water for irrigation.

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

15 minutes ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grena ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with reco ..

Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington

1 hour ago
 ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions ..

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

3 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan