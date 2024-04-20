Minister Monitors Implementation Of Revised Prices Of Roti, Naan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) To monitor the implementation new roti and naan prices, Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bharth on Saturday conducted surprise inspections of bread selling shops and tandoors in Talahgang district.
According to a handout, during his visits, the minister checked the weight of roti and naan to ensure compliance with the notified and reduced rates and engaged with citizens to discuss the new pricing. CM Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to public welfare is evident in her round-the-clock efforts to launch numerous projects and programs within just a month, he added.
The government’s strict enforcement measures have led to the inspection of 22,408 tandoor shops, resulting in the closure of 94 shops, fines totaling Rs11 million, and the arrest of 817 shop owners for non-compliance.
