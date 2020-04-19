Minister monitors spraying campaign in district East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that disinfectant spray campaign has been enhanced in the city.

Talking to media after monitoring the spray campaign in district East, he said that Sindh government has developed strategy on war footing basis to keep people of province safe from coronavirus, said a statement issued on Sunday.

The disinfectant spraying campaign will continue without any intervals, said Nasir Shah.

The Minister on the occasion was flanked by Sindh Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Asif Ikram, MD Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan, Chairman DMC-East Moeed Anwar and other officers.

The SSWMB, Water and Sewerage and DMC-East in collaboration conducted chlorine and other chemical spraying in the district East at larger scale that covered important areas, main thoroughfares, streets, Mosques, hospitals and flats.