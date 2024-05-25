Minister Moves To Curb Indiscriminate Use Of Antibiotics
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) In response to rising concerns over the indiscriminate use of antibiotics and drugs in Punjab, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir has signaled a decisive crackdown on the unnecessary consumption of these medications.
During an emergency meeting of the District Quality Control board held on Saturday, Minister Imran Nazir emphasized the global threat posed by the misuse of antibiotics, which has resulted in the loss of precious human lives. He underscored the urgency of the situation and called for immediate action to regulate the use of these drugs within the province.
"It is imperative that we take immediate steps to curb the unnecessary use of antibiotics and narcotic drugs to protect public health," the minister stated. He announced plans to collaborate with the Punjab Healthcare Commission and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to develop comprehensive guidelines aimed at halting the non-prescription use of these drugs.
He also highlighted that recommendations from this initiative would be submitted to higher authorities for final approval. Following this approval, strict measures will be enforced across Punjab to ensure compliance with the new regulations.
Key attendees at the meeting included DG Drug Control Mohammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Dr. Qalandar Khan, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, and Secretary PQCB Dr. Munoor. These officials are expected to play a crucial role in the formulation and implementation of the new drug control policies.
This initiative marks a significant step towards improving public health standards in Punjab and addressing the critical issue of antibiotic resistance.
