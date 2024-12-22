Minister, MPAs review sanitation in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique, along with Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, visited the city to review the sanitation system and management under the "Suthra Punjab Program".

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial along with local officials and contractors of SWMC were also present on this occasion. Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, solid waste management had been completely outsourced to provide uniform sanitation facilities in rural and urban areas across the province. He directed the contractor present on the spot to ensure the availability of human resources and machinery in the field under the SAAMA agreement within 15 days and to immediately start door-to-door waste collection.

The minister said that all the vehicles of the waste operation will be tracked live while waste containers would be geo-tagged, which will not only be monitored by the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) but also given live assessment to the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners.

He said that the number of waste enclaves and temporary waste collection points in cities and villages should also be increased. The job-in and job-out attendance of all the sanitation staff will be recorded and they will also be checked from time to time, he added.

He said that under the outsourced system, payment will be made under the trip counting system. Under the outsourcing agreement, the contractor has a grace period of one month and after that if there is no satisfactory work, online fines will also have to be paid which would be unforgivable.

The contractor should proceed in fast mode and should not show negligence in this regard, otherwise the contract will be cancelled and heavy fines will be imposed, he warned.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt directed the local officials and contractors of the company to understand the importance and sensitivity of the project and perform their duties with full honesty and dedication. He said that the cleaning hours should be fixed and the cleaning operation should be started early in the morning and the hours of garbage lifting from the waste point should be strictly followed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that SWMC will have to perform under the service level indicators. He said that the sole purpose of the project is to establish an exemplary sanitation system, the main responsibility of which lies on the shoulders of the contractor.

He said that the contractor should go to the field and plan for door-to-door collection and make this campaign successful in collaboration with the civil society.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafique addressed a joint meeting of District Administration, SWMC and Tehsil Contractor (SWMC) at DC Office Sialkot.

The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, CO SWMC Kashif Randhawa, CO MCS Malik Akram and CO District Council Fida Mir.

The meeting reviewed the overall performance of the “Suthara Punjab Program” and set a timeline for achieving the desired goals.