Minister Muqam Commends PM's UNGA Speech On Kashmir, Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for vociferously raising the critical issues of Kashmir and Palestine in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech.

In a statement, Engr Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister effectively highlighted the critical issues in the United Nations General Assembly session.

Engr Amir Muqam, said the Prime Minister's landmark speech accurately reflects the hopes and dreams of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his speech highlighted India's human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the need to resolve long-standing disputes, including the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Palestinian conflict.

Engr Amir Muqam stated that the Prime Minister has won the hearts of Muslims globally by strongly condemning Islamophobia at the United Nations, thereby advocating for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He also praised the Prime Minister for enhancing Pakistan's image worldwide.

Additionally, Federal Minister Amir Muqam commended the Pakistani delegation's walkout during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech, calling it a highly commendable move.

