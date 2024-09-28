Minister Muqam Commends PM's UNGA Speech On Kashmir, Palestine
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for vociferously raising the critical issues of Kashmir and Palestine in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech.
In a statement, Engr Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister effectively highlighted the critical issues in the United Nations General Assembly session.
Engr Amir Muqam, said the Prime Minister's landmark speech accurately reflects the hopes and dreams of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.
He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his speech highlighted India's human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the need to resolve long-standing disputes, including the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Palestinian conflict.
Engr Amir Muqam stated that the Prime Minister has won the hearts of Muslims globally by strongly condemning Islamophobia at the United Nations, thereby advocating for the entire Muslim Ummah.
He also praised the Prime Minister for enhancing Pakistan's image worldwide.
Additionally, Federal Minister Amir Muqam commended the Pakistani delegation's walkout during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech, calling it a highly commendable move.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahira Aurangzeb applauds PM's passionate address for Palestinians, Kashmiris rights11 minutes ago
-
3 police officers injured in Bajaur blast21 minutes ago
-
Wani thanks PM for raising Kashmir, Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN30 minutes ago
-
Chairman Kashmir committee calls for int'l action on Kashmir41 minutes ago
-
2 killed in road accident41 minutes ago
-
Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Given immense resources, Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS12 hours ago
-
Officers reviews cops for induction in RRF12 hours ago
-
Murree witness divers events in connection with World Tourism Day12 hours ago
-
APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle12 hours ago
-
Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy13 hours ago
-
Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices13 hours ago