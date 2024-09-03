Minister Muqam Offers Condolences To Chaudhry Nisar's Sister's Passing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences to former Federal Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the passing away of his elder sister.
In a statement, Engineer Muqam expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise, offering his sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for patience and elevated ranks for the deceased.
