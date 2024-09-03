(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences to former Federal Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the passing away of his elder sister.

In a statement, Engineer Muqam expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise, offering his sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for patience and elevated ranks for the deceased.