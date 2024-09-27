Minister Muqam Welcomes PM's Address At UNGA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlighting the premier’s focus on key global issues, particularly the situations in Kashmir and Palestine.
Minister Amir Muqam commended the Prime Minister for bringing international attention to the ongoing atrocities in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.
In his statement, the minister remarked that the Prime Minister’s speech fully reflected the aspirations of both the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has courageously addressed the issue of human rights violations in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of Palestinians.
His speech, was historic and deeply resonated with the sentiments of oppressed Muslims around the world,” stated Muqam.
During the address, the Prime Minister also shed light on the importance of resolving the long-standing issues in Kashmir and Palestine, calling for immediate international intervention to ensure peace and justice.
The Federal Minister applauded this as a bold and necessary stance.
Furthermore, Muqam lauded the Prime Minister for speaking out against Islamophobia and advocating for the Muslim Ummah at the global forum, stating that Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts of Muslims worldwide by addressing these critical issues.
The Federal Minister also praised the Pakistani delegation for walking out during the speech of the Israeli Prime Minister, calling it a commendable and principled move, symbolizing Pakistan's firm stance on the Palestinian issue.
Engineer Amir Muqam noted that the Prime Minister's speech has significantly elevated Pakistan’s image on the global stage, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to human rights and the well-being of oppressed people worldwide.
