Minister Naqvi Condemns Attack By 'Khawarij' Terrorists In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack by Khawarij terrorists on a police post in the Kot Pathan area of Tank. In the incident, two police officers were martyred, and several others were injured as a result of the terrorists' assault.

Minister Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He honored the fallen heroes for their courage and dedication to maintaining law and order in a region grappling with terrorist violence.

“We salute the brave soldiers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police,” said Naqvi, praising the officers who risk their lives to defend the people of Pakistan. He also offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

Naqvi lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for their unyielding commitment in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that their sacrifices are unparalleled and should be recognized by all.

“KP Police has made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” he stated.

Reaffirming the government's resolve to combat terrorism, Naqvi declared that the entire nation stands united in the fight to eliminate the Khawarij terrorists, a group associated with extremist violence. “The entire nation views these sacrifices with great respect,” Naqvi said, adding that “The entire nation is united in the complete elimination of the Khawarij terrorists.”

This latest attack underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region and the unwavering dedication of law enforcement officers in countering extremist elements. The federal government continues to pledge its full support in bringing these perpetrators to justice and ensuring peace in the region.

