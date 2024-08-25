Minister Naqvi expresses grief over bus accidents on Makran Coastal Highway, Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in the loss of 12 lives of pilgrims.

He also expressed regret over the bus falling into a ditch near Rawalakot, resulting in the loss of 29 lives.

The minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in both accidents and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said that he was deeply saddened by the large-scale loss of life in the accidents and shared the grief of the families of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah to grant patience and courage to the families of the deceased.