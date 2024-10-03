Open Menu

Minister Naqvi Meets Australian High Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins at Ministry of Interior and discussed mutual interest, bilateral relations etc.

Interior Minister welcomed the Australian High Commissioner upon his arrival.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. It was agreed to enhance cooperation in border management and counter-human trafficking. It was also considered to designate Islamabad Capital Territory and Australian Capital Territory as sister cities.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan cricket team will visit Australia on October 30, and hoped that the tour will provide an excellent opportunity for the people of both countries to witness exciting games. He further said that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be issued to Pakistani women cricketers to participate in Australia's Women Big Bash League. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins assured that Australia will provide cooperation in training, young women's cricket, and blind cricket team.

The Australian High Commissioner also presented a cricket bat autographed by the Australian Cricket team to the Interior Minister .

Interior Minister stated that a full team has been deployed for border management and counter-human trafficking, which was working day and night to prevent human smuggling to Australia and other countries. He added that efforts are being made to enhance the capacity of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins offered that Pakistan can benefit from Australia's modern border management techniques and equipment. Interior welcomed the High Commissioner's offer.

Both sides agreed to hold the meeting of Joint Working Group in Australia during December. Interior Minister also said that Pakistan is providing all possible facilities for the relocation of Afghan refugees in Australia.

