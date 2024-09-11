Minister Naqvi Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On 76th Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) On the 76th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi delivered a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the enduring legacy of the nation's founding father. In a statement released on Wednesday, Naqvi emphasized Jinnah's pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Pakistan through his steadfast determination, integrity, and visionary leadership.
Naqvi described Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a figure defined by "relentless struggle, unwavering determination, high spirit, and honesty," and credited his courageous leadership as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s independence. "Without the Quaid's remarkable resolve, the dream of an independent country would have remained unrealized," Naqvi asserted.
The minister underscored the profound impact of Jinnah’s principles on the nation's identity and progress. He highlighted that the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equality transcended linguistic, class, and group distinctions, ensuring equal rights for all, including minorities.
Naqvi lamented the departure from these foundational principles, which he believes has hindered Pakistan’s advancement on the global stage.
Naqvi reiterated that Jinnah’s principles and edicts serve as a guiding light for the nation. He emphasized that adhering to the Quaid's directives is crucial for Pakistan's development. "The golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon for us, and the secret of Pakistan's progress lies in following his orders," he stated.
The Interior Minister called on the nation to renew its commitment to Jinnah’s ideals. "We must resolve to fulfill our responsibilities for the development and stability of the country according to the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam," Naqvi urged. "Let us renew this pledge to move forward with unity, organization, and conviction."
Naqvi concluded by reaffirming that the Pakistani people will always honor the monumental struggle and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and he called for a unified effort to actualize his vision for a prosperous and equitable Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two1 minute ago
-
CM reviews law, order in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Best way to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi is to follow Quran & Sunnah: KP’s chief cleric11 minutes ago
-
Tarar proposes special committee to create awareness about women’s inheritance rights11 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death11 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 liter subpar milk11 minutes ago
-
93 passport offices set up at Pakistani missions abroad: NA told11 minutes ago
-
Brake failure: bus passengers critical injured11 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits polio campaign drive in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
Exhibition celebrating cancer survivors' artistic journeys continues21 minutes ago
-
One die, two injured in traffic accident21 minutes ago
-
Women must receive their rightful inheritance: Dr. Musadik Malik21 minutes ago