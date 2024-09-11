Open Menu

Minister Naqvi Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On 76th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) On the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi delivered a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the enduring legacy of the nation's founding father. In a statement released on Wednesday, Naqvi emphasized Jinnah's pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Pakistan through his steadfast determination, integrity, and visionary leadership.

Naqvi described Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a figure defined by "relentless struggle, unwavering determination, high spirit, and honesty," and credited his courageous leadership as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s independence. "Without the Quaid's remarkable resolve, the dream of an independent country would have remained unrealized," Naqvi asserted.

The minister underscored the profound impact of Jinnah’s principles on the nation's identity and progress. He highlighted that the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equality transcended linguistic, class, and group distinctions, ensuring equal rights for all, including minorities.

Naqvi lamented the departure from these foundational principles, which he believes has hindered Pakistan’s advancement on the global stage.

Naqvi reiterated that Jinnah’s principles and edicts serve as a guiding light for the nation. He emphasized that adhering to the Quaid's directives is crucial for Pakistan's development. "The golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon for us, and the secret of Pakistan's progress lies in following his orders," he stated.

The Interior Minister called on the nation to renew its commitment to Jinnah’s ideals. "We must resolve to fulfill our responsibilities for the development and stability of the country according to the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam," Naqvi urged. "Let us renew this pledge to move forward with unity, organization, and conviction."

Naqvi concluded by reaffirming that the Pakistani people will always honor the monumental struggle and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and he called for a unified effort to actualize his vision for a prosperous and equitable Pakistan.

