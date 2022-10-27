Minister Naveed Qamar briefs media about engagements with MEPs in Belgium

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, who is currently in Belgium on an official visit, spoke to the representatives of media at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, who is currently in Belgium on an official visit, spoke to the representatives of media at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday.

The minister briefed the media regarding the objectives of his visit as well as his engagements with key Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), senior officials of the European Commission, important members of various Parliamentary Committees and Belgian leaders.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Dr Asad Majeed Khan was also present during the interaction, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.