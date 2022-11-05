Minister Naveed Qamar stresses global climate action to mitigate negative impacts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Syed Naveed Qamar stated on Saturday that Pakistan and Argentina enjoyed a shared worldview and common perspective on issues of global concern.

Highlighting widespread damages caused by recent rains and floods, he mentioned that 33 million people have been affected in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a roundtable discussion on Climate Change and recent floods in Pakistan, organized by the topmost Argentina think tank.

Naveed Qamar said around 1,700 people lost lives and around 7.9 million people had been displaced. The food security of 14.6 million people has been at stake, he added.

He stressed enhanced global climate action to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and asked industrialized countries to fulfill their climate finance requirements.