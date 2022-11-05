UrduPoint.com

Minister Naveed Qamar Stresses Global Climate Action To Mitigate Negative Impacts

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Minister Naveed Qamar stresses global climate action to mitigate negative impacts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Syed Naveed Qamar stated on Saturday that Pakistan and Argentina enjoyed a shared worldview and common perspective on issues of global concern.

Highlighting widespread damages caused by recent rains and floods, he mentioned that 33 million people have been affected in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a roundtable discussion on Climate Change and recent floods in Pakistan, organized by the topmost Argentina think tank.

Naveed Qamar said around 1,700 people lost lives and around 7.9 million people had been displaced. The food security of 14.6 million people has been at stake, he added.

He stressed enhanced global climate action to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and asked industrialized countries to fulfill their climate finance requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Argentina Tank Commerce Million Rains

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

40 minutes ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

60 minutes ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

1 hour ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.