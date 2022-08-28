Minister Naveed Qamar visits rain hit areas of district Tando Muhammad Khan district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Qasim Naveed have visited various union councils of Tando Ghulam Haider Taluka of Tando Muhammad Khan district.

They also visited Mono Technical College and directed to ensure transparent distribution of Rs. 25 thousand to the deserving people under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

During their visit to various Union Councils, they also reviewed the rainwater drainage and relief works and directed the concerned officers to solve the drainage problem as soon as possible.

Talking to the rain affectees, Syed Naveed Qamar assured that the government of Sindh was trying day and night to get the people out of their difficulties and relief work was being done by utilizing all the available resources.

He expressed hope that the situation will improve soon.

Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP AbdullahMemon, Mir Ali Raza, Syed Salar Shah Bukhari, Syed Danish Shah Bukhariand others were also present on this occasion.