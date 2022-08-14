UrduPoint.com

Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Urges Citizens To Follow Teachings Of Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Sunday hoisting the national flag urged upon citizens to follow teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony, held at Deputy Commissioner Officer, was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, District Police Officer Ahmed Nawaz Shah, scores of students and civil society workers.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour. The participants were carrying banners, placards and flags to mark the pleasures of Independence Day.

The kids presented the national anthem and amused the audience. Provincial Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan paid glowing tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Movement. He stressed upon the participants to follow teachings of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the occasion, he also freed the birds.

